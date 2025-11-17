MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MDA. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$48.00 price objective on MDA Space and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$56.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of MDA Space to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.60.

TSE:MDA traded down C$0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$21.43. 628,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,963. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of -0.86. MDA Space has a one year low of C$19.96 and a one year high of C$48.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

In other news, insider Guillaume Lavoie bought 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,370.20. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,697.42. This trade represents a 36.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Brendan Paddick sold 45,600 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.02, for a total transaction of C$2,143,929.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,136,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$53,426,772.65. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,053. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

