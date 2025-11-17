Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0184 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $137.87 million and approximately $12.25 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.33 or 0.03268269 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00015786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00005725 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,483,099,005 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,483,055,301 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.01908893 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $10,201,015.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

