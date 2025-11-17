Scotiabank Cuts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$8.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.28.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.63. 2,286,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,440. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$5.77 and a one year high of C$8.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$470.64 million for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

