Analyzing uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) & Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of uniQure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Biogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of uniQure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Biogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get uniQure alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares uniQure and Biogen”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure $15.75 million 120.98 -$239.56 million ($4.39) -6.97 Biogen $10.07 billion 2.40 $1.63 billion $10.97 14.99

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than uniQure. uniQure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for uniQure and Biogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure 1 2 10 1 2.79 Biogen 1 16 10 0 2.33

uniQure currently has a consensus price target of $64.42, indicating a potential upside of 110.58%. Biogen has a consensus price target of $177.46, indicating a potential upside of 7.91%. Given uniQure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe uniQure is more favorable than Biogen.

Profitability

This table compares uniQure and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure -1,387.98% -1,010.74% -33.27% Biogen 15.31% 13.85% 8.32%

Volatility and Risk

uniQure has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biogen has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biogen beats uniQure on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease. In addition, it is developing AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS. It offers RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; OCREVUS for relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; LUNSUMIO to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma; glofitamab for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma; and other anti-CD20 therapies. In addition, the company is developing various products for the treatment of MS, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders, neuropsychiatry, genetic neurodevelopmental disorders, and biosimilars, which are under various stages of development. It has collaboration and license agreements with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Denali Therapeutics Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; and Sage Therapeutics, Inc., as well as collaboration with Fujirebio to potentially identify and develop blood-based biomarkers for tau pathology in the brain. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.