Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $22.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Surgery Partners traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 1308641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

SGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Surgery Partners

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

In related news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 9,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $209,940.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 117,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,228.88. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 86.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 313.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.55 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Surgery Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.