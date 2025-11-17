Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Sector Perform”

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$181.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$173.00. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$164.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$173.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$169.50.

Shares of TSE:BMO traded down C$2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$171.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,573. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$177.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$160.46. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$121.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$182.90.

In other Bank of Montreal news, insider Alan Tannenbaum sold 9,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total value of C$1,720,408.35. Also, insider Steven Lloyd Tennyson sold 9,072 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.89, for a total transaction of C$1,486,782.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,583,553.14. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 35,883 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

