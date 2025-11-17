Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) Shares Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.47. Approximately 75,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 444,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IBTA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ibotta from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Ibotta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ibotta from $70.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Ibotta Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of -1.13.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Ibotta had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 22.92%.The company had revenue of $83.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Ibotta’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ibotta has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ibotta

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ibotta by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after purchasing an additional 232,027 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ibotta by 48.2% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,536,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 499,556 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ibotta by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,281,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,682,000 after acquiring an additional 168,054 shares during the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ibotta by 15.6% during the third quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,279,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,600,000 after purchasing an additional 172,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ibotta by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,107,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 53,820 shares in the last quarter.

Ibotta Company Profile

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

