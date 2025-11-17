Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $1.76. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Santander upgraded shares of Orbia Advance to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Orbia Advance has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Orbia Advance Trading Down 10.2%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

