Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Up 15.4% – Time to Buy?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) rose 15.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 245,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 310,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Cartier Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of C$99.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Insider Activity at Cartier Resources

In other news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$58,475.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 439,700 shares in the company, valued at C$87,940. This trade represents a 39.94% decrease in their position. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 151,000 shares of company stock worth $25,290. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

