Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) & Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Critical Comparison

Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Schneider Electric and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider Electric N/A N/A N/A Advent Technologies N/A N/A -239.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Schneider Electric and Advent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider Electric 1 1 4 3 3.00 Advent Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider Electric $41.29 billion 3.71 $4.62 billion N/A N/A Advent Technologies $115,000.00 27.67 -$40.99 million ($6.31) -0.14

This table compares Schneider Electric and Advent Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Schneider Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Schneider Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Advent Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Schneider Electric has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Schneider Electric beats Advent Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schneider Electric

(Get Free Report)

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches. It also provides access control, controllers, expansion modules, servers and HMIs, fire and security products, sensors, valves and valve actuators, and variable speed and frequency drives; energy management and software solutions; feeder automation, grid automation, and SCADA software products; and medium voltage switchgears and transformers, outdoor equipment, substation automation products, and switchgear components. In addition, the company offers critical power and cooling services, data center cooling and software, IT power distribution products, prefabricated data center modules, racks and accessories, security and environmental monitoring, surge protection and power conditioning, and uninterruptible power supply products; and home automation and security, installation materials and systems, light switches, and electrical sockets. Further, the company provides human machine interface, industrial automation software and communication, interface relays, measurement and control relays, measurement and instrumentation products, motion controls and robotics, signaling units, solar and energy storage, power supplies, power protection and transformers, process control and safety, RFID systems, and other industrial automation and control products, as well as PLC, PAC, and dedicated controllers. Schneider Electric S.E.was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

About Advent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells, including membrane electrode assemblies, bipolar plates, and reformers, as well as provides fuel-cell stack assembly and testing services. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.