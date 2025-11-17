WPP (LON:WPP) Trading Up 8.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) traded up 8.8% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 325.18 and last traded at GBX 313.67. 13,143,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 10,520,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288.30.
Specifically, insider Cindy Rose purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 289 per share, with a total value of £144,500. Also, insider Philip Jansen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 285 per share, with a total value of £142,500.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WPP from GBX 420 to GBX 360 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 360.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 347.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 438.41. The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.
WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.
We are a world leader in marketing services, with deep AI, data and technology capabilities, global presence and unrivalled creative talent.
