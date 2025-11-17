Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.4650. 160,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,454,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Groupon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, August 7th. They issued a “mixed” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Groupon Trading Down 8.4%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.86 million, a PE ratio of -70.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The coupon company reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($2.93). The business had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Groupon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Groupon by 48.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,938 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

