Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 34,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the previous session’s volume of 8,667 shares.The stock last traded at $121.54 and had previously closed at $121.35.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.23.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.69 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Bel Fuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFA. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 87.5% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at $310,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

