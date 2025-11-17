IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.66 and last traded at $34.1060, with a volume of 140095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer set a $36.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $1.45. The business had revenue of $207.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 106.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $7,347,000. Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

