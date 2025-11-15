Roth Capital Cuts Earnings Estimates for ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for ReNew Energy Global in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for ReNew Energy Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold (c)” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $8.15 price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. ReNew Energy Global has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $433.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.19 million. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 722.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 74.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 35,690 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

