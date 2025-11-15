Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,055 Shares of BancFirst Corporation $BANF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,261 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of BancFirst worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 40.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in BancFirst by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $111.13 on Friday. BancFirst Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.25.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 24.94%. On average, analysts predict that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

BANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BancFirst from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BancFirst from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

