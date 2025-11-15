Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in iRadimed Corporation $IRMD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of iRadimed worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iRadimed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRadimed during the 1st quarter valued at $1,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRadimed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRadimed by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iRadimed by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

iRadimed Stock Performance

Shares of IRMD opened at $84.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.95. iRadimed Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.04.

iRadimed Announces Dividend

iRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. iRadimed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 23.30%. iRadimed has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. iRadimed’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRMD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised iRadimed to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital set a $90.00 price target on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of iRadimed in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of iRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,322,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,931,400. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,900. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About iRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

