First Interstate Bank Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

First Interstate Bank lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $4,166,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 123,060 shares in the company, valued at $25,637,089.80. The trade was a 13.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.15.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $190.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

