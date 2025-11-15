Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 35,158 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF $GNMA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,158 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.04% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 110,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,921,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GNMA opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $45.34.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares GNMA Bond ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.