Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 35,158 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF $GNMA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,158 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.04% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 110,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,921,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNMA opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $45.34.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1529 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.