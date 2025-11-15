ProShares Ultra Gold $UGL Shares Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold by 1,665.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold by 300.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 300.0% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Gold Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Gold stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77.

ProShares Ultra Gold Profile

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

