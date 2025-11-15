Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Zoom Communications by 63.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,137,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,651,000 after purchasing an additional 830,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,796,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,249,000 after buying an additional 624,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter worth $37,646,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,163,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 868,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after buying an additional 420,275 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Zoom Communications in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Zoom Communications from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $6,065,104.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $839,818.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $157,785.06. This represents a 84.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 321,470 shares of company stock valued at $26,684,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $84.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.79. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.57.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.39). Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.99%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

