Insider Selling: Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Insider Sells $759,000.00 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) insider Brian Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 349,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,513,312.10. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rubrik Trading Up 1.4%

Rubrik stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.43.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. Rubrik’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Rubrik by 315.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter worth approximately $97,828,000. Amundi grew its position in Rubrik by 900.2% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 494,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,644,000 after buying an additional 444,968 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rubrik by 20.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rubrik from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Rubrik from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

