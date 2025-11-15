TSE:CMG FY2026 EPS Estimate Lowered by Ventum Cap Mkts

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Computer Modelling Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Ventum Financial raised Computer Modelling Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.88.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 3.0%

TSE CMG opened at C$4.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$405.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.74. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$4.80 and a 1 year high of C$11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Computer Modelling Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization.

