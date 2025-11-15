Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CON. CWM LLC grew its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 19.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CON shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CON opened at $19.45 on Friday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 48.42%. Equities analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

