LGT Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,033,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.5% in the second quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 53,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,435,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,829,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $287,696,000 after acquiring an additional 193,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.15.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

