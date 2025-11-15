Savant Capital LLC Sells 2,607 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $580.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.76.

View Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $693.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $800.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $598.76 and its 200-day moving average is $571.03.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.