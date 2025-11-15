Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,032 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF $DEHP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 136,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.