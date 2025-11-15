What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for AKBA Q2 Earnings?

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akebia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $442.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 23.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.