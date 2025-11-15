Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,311,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,783 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.54% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $105,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,162,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,086,000 after buying an additional 3,037,583 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,610,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,037.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,260,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,998 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,459,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND opened at $46.25 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

