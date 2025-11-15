FY2026 Earnings Forecast for CVE:ITR Issued By HC Wainwright

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Separately, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 10th.

Integra Resources Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of CVE ITR opened at C$4.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.93. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.12 and a 52 week high of C$4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The company has a market cap of C$692.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.43.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

