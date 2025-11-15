Insider Selling: BXP (NYSE:BXP) EVP Sells $1,215,198.46 in Stock

BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) EVP John Stroman sold 16,838 shares of BXP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,215,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BXP opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18. BXP, Inc. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $84.75.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.88 million. BXP had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. BXP’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Compass Point cut BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BXP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, New Street Research set a $85.00 target price on shares of BXP in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BXP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in BXP by 30.2% during the third quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 19,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in BXP during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,178,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of BXP by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 151,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of BXP during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,714,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BXP by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

