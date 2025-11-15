Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 106,607 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,607 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.42% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $99,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 606,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 111,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 583,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

