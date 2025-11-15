NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,829,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,317 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.8% of Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $287,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $190.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.55. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.15.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $4,166,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 123,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,637,089.80. This represents a 13.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

