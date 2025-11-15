Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) vs. XChange TEC.INC. (NASDAQ:XHG) Financial Contrast

XChange TEC.INC. (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XChange TEC.INC. and Boxlight”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XChange TEC.INC. $387.30 million 0.00 -$32.32 million N/A N/A Boxlight $135.89 million 0.02 -$28.33 million ($13.29) -0.08

Profitability

Boxlight has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XChange TEC.INC..

This table compares XChange TEC.INC. and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XChange TEC.INC. N/A N/A N/A Boxlight -24.70% N/A -24.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for XChange TEC.INC. and Boxlight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XChange TEC.INC. 1 0 0 0 1.00 Boxlight 1 1 0 0 1.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of XChange TEC.INC. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Boxlight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

XChange TEC.INC. has a beta of -0.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boxlight beats XChange TEC.INC. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XChange TEC.INC.

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies. It also offers automobile, life, health, group accident, and other property related insurances primarily to individual end consumers. In addition, the company operates a SaaS platform to offer comprehensive services to online customers. It sells insurance primarily through a network of external referral sources that include external registered sales representatives and strategic channel partners, as well as through the in-house sales force. The company was formerly known as FLJ Group Limited and changed its name to XChange TEC.INC in May 2024. XChange TEC.INC was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands. It also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding software, which enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory; GameZones, a multi-student interactive gaming software; MimioConnect, an online student engagement platform; and LYNX, a lesson building app. In addition, the company provides Juno, a towering standard of sound quality that reinforces a teacher's voice; Mimio MyBot system for robotics learning; Robo3D printers; MyStemKits, which offers lesson plans for grades K-12 math and science teachers; MimioView document camera; EzRoom, an integrated AV solution; Lyrik, an amplification solution; and Conductor School Communication System, an IP-based campus-wide communication and control solution; and accessories, such as mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive LED flat-panels and audio solutions. Further, it offers classroom training, professional development, and educator certification services. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

