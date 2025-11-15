Keller Group (LON:KLR) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s previous close.

KLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keller Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,660 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keller Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,936.67.

Shares of LON KLR opened at GBX 1,544 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,493.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,452.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. Keller Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,222 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,634.

In related news, insider Annette Kelleher purchased 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,554 per share, with a total value of £29,852.34. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

