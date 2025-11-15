IMI plc (LON:IMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,637.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMI shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 price target on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IMI from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,850 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on IMI from GBX 2,490 to GBX 2,500 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded IMI to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,475 to GBX 2,500 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

IMI Stock Down 0.8%

Insider Activity

IMI stock opened at GBX 2,461.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,333.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,177.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,555.96 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,572.

In related news, insider Ajai Puri acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,235 per share, for a total transaction of £22,350. Also, insider Luke Grant sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280, for a total value of £2,508. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,992 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

