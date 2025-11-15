OSB Group (LON:OSB) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 564 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OSB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 565 to GBX 635 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 618.

LON:OSB opened at GBX 555 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.41. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 355.80 and a 1 year high of GBX 574.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 550.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 531.91.

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 37.30 earnings per share for the quarter. OSB Group had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OSB Group will post 85.1214128 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Victoria Hyde sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 539, for a total transaction of £3,476.55. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

