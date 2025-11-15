Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.1250.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 20,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $539,301.62. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,034,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,989.08. This represents a 2.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 2,200 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,465.65. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $414,948. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Creative Planning increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 46.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,159 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 101,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 432,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 212,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 158,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.15. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 87.72%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

