Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on FNLPF shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, September 26th. HSBC raised Fresnillo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Peel Hunt downgraded Fresnillo from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Fresnillo from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Fresnillo has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $35.97.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

