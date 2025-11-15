5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Down 9.8%

Shares of FEAM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,621. 5E Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FEAM. Wall Street Zen raised 5E Advanced Materials to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on 5E Advanced Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of 5E Advanced Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $9.50 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at 5E Advanced Materials

In other news, Director Bep Special Situations Iv Llc bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,597,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,590,721.50. This trade represents a 1.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ascend Global Investment Fund acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,830,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,407,261. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 203,053 shares of company stock valued at $710,686 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

