Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter.

Healthcare Triangle Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCTI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 202,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,488. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. Healthcare Triangle has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $435.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCTI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthcare Triangle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Healthcare Triangle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Triangle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Triangle during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Triangle in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

