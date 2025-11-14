WP Advisors LLC Buys 325 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for 1.3% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $175.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.91. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.53.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

