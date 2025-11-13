Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 139,495 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,495 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems makes up approximately 2.0% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 3.92% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $348,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,114,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,697 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,181,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,223,000 after purchasing an additional 326,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,090,000 after purchasing an additional 224,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,905,000 after purchasing an additional 204,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 88.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 388,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,621,000 after purchasing an additional 182,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS stock opened at $150.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $153.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $850.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 12.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Stories

