First Advantage Co. $FA Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,852,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in First Advantage were worth $47,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in First Advantage by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,155 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 139.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,168,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,787 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in First Advantage by 49.2% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,420,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,272 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in First Advantage by 26.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,431,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after buying an additional 296,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the 1st quarter worth about $3,271,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Advantage from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

First Advantage Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Advantage Co. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.00 and a beta of 1.19.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%.First Advantage’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. First Advantage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Advantage

In other First Advantage news, President Joelle M. Smith sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $155,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,813.90. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

