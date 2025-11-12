Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Posts Earnings Results

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Wacoal had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WACLY remained flat at $163.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.01. Wacoal has a one year low of $152.12 and a one year high of $203.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

