SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
SandRidge Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
SandRidge Energy Price Performance
Shares of SD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 202,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,806. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $504.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.91.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
