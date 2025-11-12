Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 543.81 and last traded at GBX 543.81, with a volume of 305413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540.

Personal Assets Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 528.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 518.36.

Insider Activity at Personal Assets

In other Personal Assets news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 12,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 539 per share, with a total value of £70,043.05. Insiders have bought a total of 13,922 shares of company stock worth $7,490,990 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Personal Assets

Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders’ funds per share over the long term.

