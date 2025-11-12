Kevin Reeves Purchases 1,250 Shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Reeves acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $36,387.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,031.05. This trade represents a 10.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,824. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of ($221.08) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.57%. Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 55.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

