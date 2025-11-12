Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.86), Zacks reports. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Down 14.3%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. 41,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,141. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.