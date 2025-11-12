Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.73.

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $7.47. 1,482,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,874. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $626.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Teladoc Health's revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.250–0.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 61,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 89,515 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

